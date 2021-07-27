As the August recess approaches, talks on a bipartisan infrastructure deal come to a halt.

President Biden’s infrastructure bill, which he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had hoped to pass before Congress’ August recess, has come to a halt.

According to The Associated Press, the bill, which includes $600 billion in new spending for things like broadband, water funding, highways, and transit, has run into problems over how to pay for those components, as well as how much to spend, especially when it comes to transit and a prevailing wage requirement, both of which are major sticking points for Democrats.

It’s still unclear whether the bipartisan infrastructure bill’s 11th-hour infighting is merely normal posturing in the closing stages of negotiations, or whether it’s a warning that the bill is in jeopardy. https://t.co/6sileahdRf

Democrats have insisted on an increase in public transit funding to help combat climate change, as well as a prevailing wage requirement for both existing and future public works programs. Republicans’ disagreements on several of these areas have created a stumbling block, raising concerns about the impending August recess.

However, some remain hopeful that an agreement may be reached before then, with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, stating that things are headed in the right direction.

He told reporters, “I just spent all day talking to Democrats and Republicans, all my colleagues, and we’re making progress.”

Schumer also stated that he is “totally dedicated” to getting the package enacted, and cautioned that failure to achieve an agreement could result in budget cuts over the forthcoming recess.

“Since originally announcing an agreement with President Biden, the bipartisan group of senators has been in talks for about five weeks. On Monday, Schumer said, “It’s time for everyone to say yes and achieve a result.”

This interview took place on Sunday. According to the headline, a bipartisan infrastructure deal will be announced on Monday.

It’s Tuesday, and there’s still no agreement.

We’ve waited long enough for the Senate Republicans to show up. People are counting on us to deliver right now. There will be no more delays. pic.twitter.com/aIzhdILeFz

According to GOP insiders, the talks have stalled because Schumer and Biden are trying to “reopen multiple subjects the bipartisan group had already agreed to,” and both sides have being asked to be more flexible.

The legislation’s passage is critical for the Biden administration, as it was one of his core campaign promises. Brief News from Washington Newsday.