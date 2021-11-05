As talks stall, the House struggles to pass Biden’s Better Build Plan.

After months of discussion and infighting among Congressional Democrats, the House of Representatives is failing to enact President Biden’s multibillion-dollar legislative agenda.

The two acts in question are part of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package aimed at improving the country’s roads, bridges, highways, public transportation, waterways, and broadband. The second is a $1.85 trillion social expenditure bill that would pay universal pre-kindergarten, a child tax credit, childcare, $150 billion for housing, climate change mitigation, immigration funding, a 15% corporate tax, and four weeks of paid family leave.

The corporate media’s increasing pressure on Democrats to scale back their pledged agenda parallels what happened in 2009-2010.

Dems back then cooperated with such demands, only to get thrashed in the midterm elections, kicking off the current MELTDOWN.

Republicans talk about family values but oppose initiatives that help working families in the United States.

Our budget is a declaration of ideals for Democrats. The #BuildBackBetter strategy proposed by Vice President Biden is historic, revolutionary, and the proper thing to do for the children. pic.twitter.com/JakrdcRBgu “I think we should produce for the American people,” President Biden stated when asked what Democrats can do differently to avoid similar losses in the 2022 midterm elections. https://t.co/6XIcZdC3wPD Because of the close margins in both chambers, Democrats must approve the budget bill unanimously in the Senate, and they cannot afford to lose more than three votes in the House for either package. The infrastructure bill would be sent to the president’s desk, while the social expenditure bill would be sent to the Senate for a final amendment. Despite several attempts by moderate Democrats to tone down the $3.5 trillion spending measure, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, says it is still the correct thing to do.

“We’re improving people’s lives.” What are your options? To remain silent. That’s not going to get us anywhere… Part of what we need to do is truly comprehend people’s economic frustrations right now. And I believe it is critical for us,” Jayapal stated.

The House bill is still being debated as Democratic members try to find an agreement in the world’s longest legislative impasse. A source familiar with the talks told The Hill that they are “not looking good” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries to unite her caucus.