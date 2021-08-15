As Kabul falls to the Taliban, Liz Cheney slams Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, lambasted the Trump and Biden administrations for their handling of the Afghan drawdown.

She claimed that Trump started the situation, and that Biden is now continuing it.

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan abandoned the nation on Sunday, leaving the government in disarray. While the US military evacuates diplomats and citizens, the Taliban have virtually taken control of Kabul, the Afghan capital.

According to the Guardian, the Taliban claim to be on the verge of declaring a “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

Cheney appeared on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, where she condemned what she called a leadership failure in the United States.

“What we’re seeing in Afghanistan right now is what occurs when America pulls out of the world,” Cheney said. “Everyone who has said, ‘America has to withdraw, America needs to recede,’ is getting a horrific, disastrous real-time education in what it means.”

Cheney also made critical remarks on Twitter on Saturday.

Cheney tweeted, “The Trump/Biden tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration engaging with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is concluding with American capitulation as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist adversaries.”

On July 8, Joe Biden announced that the US forces would leave Afghanistan. “An endless American presence in the middle of another country’s internal turmoil was not acceptable to me,” he remarked on Saturday.

Donald Trump declared in October 2020 that he wants all troops out of Afghanistan by Christmas.

The Taliban reacted positively to the remarks almost immediately.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the withdrawal on Sunday’s “This Week.”

“We went into Afghanistan 20 years ago with one objective in mind: to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11, and we were successful in that task,” Blinken added.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader, stated on Saturday that intervention will be required to prevent the Taliban from gaining control of Afghanistan.

“It’s not too late to stop the Taliban from taking over Kabul. Airstrikes should be used as soon as possible to thwart Taliban advances. Brief News from Washington Newsday.