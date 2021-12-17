As he approaches his second year in office, Biden intends to push for voting rights and police reform.

In front of the historically black college, President Biden visited South Carolina State University on Friday and pledged to defend voting rights and pass police reform.

“This war isn’t done,” Biden told the graduates. We’re going to keep fighting until we succeed.” Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, joined the president, whose backing helped him win the state’s primary election and propel him past rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Super Tuesday, propelling the former Vice President to the nomination.

WATCH LIVE: President Biden is speaking at South Carolina State University’s graduating ceremony. https://t.co/LQ7djFe0Oy Biden’s trip comes as he loses support among younger voters as he attempts to pass his legislative agenda less than a year before the 2022 midterm elections, in which Republicans are expected to make significant gains similar to those made during the 2010 Tea Party wave.

After a 2013 Supreme Court decision gutted a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, and as red states like Georgia have passed new laws requiring voters to present their ID, giving voters less time to request an absentee ballot, and limiting the number of drop boxes in densely populated areas, Democrats have been looking to expand voting rights by making it easier to vote by mail and expanding early voting. As a result of the law, Major League Baseball has canceled the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta, claiming that it makes it more difficult for black people to vote.

“We must defend that important right to vote,” Biden told the graduates. “Without the right to vote, there is no democracy.”

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Biden spoke about his plans to campaign for police reform in the summer of 2020.

“Your arrival coincides with a tumultuous and pivotal period in American history. Every few generations, a few classes emerge at a critical juncture in American history, with the potential to alter the country’s course. I’m putting my faith in you.” As he approaches his second year in the White House, Biden has yet to articulate a strategy for getting important bills passed.