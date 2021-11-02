Are liberals encouraging men to play video games and engage in sexual activity? So thinks a Republican senator.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., slammed liberals for creating “idle guys” who watch pornography and play video games, and the culture warfare took a new turn this week.

“The Left seeks to demonize conventional manhood. “They try to frame traditional masculine traits like boldness, independence, and assertiveness as a threat to society,” Hawley stated at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando on Sunday.

My complete views on the Left’s war on America – and American men – may be seen here. https://t.co/ykOgEnLnA0 “Can we be shocked that, after years of being told that they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are retreating into the enclave of idleness, pornography, and video games?” Hawley explained.

Hawley, a probable Republican presidential candidate in 2024, referenced a Wall Street Journal analysis that revealed men are less likely than ever to pursue higher education, and that if the current trend continues, women will be twice as likely to acquire a college degree as men in a few years.

“A resurrection of robust and healthy men in America,” Hawley said.

He stated, “We need strong men to grow up sons and daughters after them…we need the kind of men that make republics feasible.”

“The bigger backdrop here is that Hawley is appealing to a real discontent, particularly among conservative men,” Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman wrote on Tuesday.

The consequence of stressing men being manly has resurfaced as a result of Hawley’s remarks.

Today’s men, according to experts, are fighting the negative aspects of masculinity. According to the American Psychological Association, forcing boys to adopt “typical masculinity” can lead to substance misuse, increased suicide rates, and violence.

The APA also referenced a 2011 study by Kristen Springer, an associate professor of sociology at Rutgers University, who discovered that men with more traditional ideas of masculinity are half as likely as men with more moderate views to seek preventative healthcare.

When men do seek therapy, doctors must keep in mind that violence and other externalizing symptoms can hide internalizing issues, according to Ronald Levant EdD, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Akron.

“From a young age, boys are taught to suppress any emotion other than anger, which interferes with their emotional development,” Levant said.

Republicans are courting male voters ahead of elections on Tuesday and in 2022, according to Hawley’s comments. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.