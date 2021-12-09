Are Conspiracy Theories Getting Out Of Hand? ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ billboards are popping up across the United States.

Is it true that birds exist? According to one conspiracy theory, they were replaced by surveillance drones by the US government, and billboards supporting the cause have appeared in Los Angeles, Memphis, and Pittsburgh to promote the news.

The “Birds Aren’t Real” ad, however, has a catch. It’s a joke, and the followers are well aware of it. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the movement is intended to be as unrealistic as possible, reflecting the post-truth period in American society.

“The Birds Aren’t Real movement has been active since 1976,” according to the official website. Our first purpose was to stop the extermination of live birds as a prophylactic measure. Sadly, this failed, and the government has now replaced all living birds with robotic duplicates. It is now the responsibility of our movement to make everyone aware of this fact.” Birds Aren’t Real is a commentary on the realities of American social life and growing up on the internet in an era of quick disinformation and misinformation, QAnon, and other far-right conspiracy theories that seem to come straight from the anti-Semite textbook. Aside from stoking suspicions of widespread US government snooping on regular citizens, the notion is relatively harmless.

“My favorite way to characterize the organization is combating madness with lunacy,” Claire Chronis, 22, a Pittsburgh-based Birds Aren’t Real organizer, told the Times.

Peter McIndoe, a 23-year-old Memphis college dropout who launched Birds Aren’t Real on a whim around the time Donald Trump was ushered in as president, started the now-viral spoof conspiracy theory in 2017.

“What leads me to believe [birds aren’t real]?” I believe the proof is all around us. On power lines, birds perch. They’re charging on electrical lines, we believe. “We believe that bird feces on cars is liquid tracking device,” McIndoe told reporters in Springfield, Missouri, in June.

The hypothesis has taken on its own life. McIndoe and a friend, Connor Gaydos, started writing a fictional history of the movement, making fake videos, and making up proof out of thin air to back up their outrageous claims. They also recruited actors to play CIA agents and others who swear that the Birds Aren’t Real allegations are true.

“It basically turned into a misinformation exercise,” McIndoe told the New York Times. “We were able to create a completely made-up world that was reported.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.