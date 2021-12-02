‘Apologize Right Now,’ Donald Trump Jr. says to critics of Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations.

Former President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., defended his stepmother Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations on Tuesday, calling on critics to “apologize.”

Don Jr., 43, compared Jill Biden’s White House Christmas decorations to his stepmother’s and called on critics of Melania Trump’s decorations to apologize in an Instagram post.

Trump said in the caption, “Anyone who has ever criticized Melania’s Christmas decorations needs to apologize right now.”

In a separate shot, Don Jr. appeared to mock President Joe Biden by parodying the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan, which is a euphemism for “F—- Biden” within right-wing circles.

“We’re going to turn into an S-hole country if we lower our expectations any further,” Don Jr. remarked.

On Oct. 2, when the audience behind Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old NASCAR driver, was heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” while he was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter, the “Let’s go Brandon” slogan became popular among Republicans. The audience was reportedly screaming “Let’s go, Brandon” at the time, according to the reporter. Melania Trump has faced backlash in the past for her darker-themed Christmas decorations, with some referring to her unusual grove of red trees in the White House’s East Colonnade hallway as “the avenue of blood-red trees” and “hallway of Yuletide killings.” According to a statement released in November 2018, the former first lady’s office stated the red theme reflected courage and bravery, and that the hue was an extension of the stripe in the presidential seal. Melania Trump’s red Christmas trees, on the other hand, have drawn comparisons to the horror film “The Shining” and the dystopian television drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Melania Trump also suffered controversy after a leaked audio recording of her chat with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a longtime close friend and senior adviser, caught her saying: “I’m working like — my a— off — on Christmas stuff, you know?” Who cares an f—k about Christmas decorations and items? But, you know, I have to do it, right?”