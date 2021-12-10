Anti-vaccine Trump supporter dies of COVID-19 after refusing to certify Biden’s victory.

According to the Michigan Republic Party, an anti-vaxxer and follower of former President Donald Trump died of COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

William Hartmann served on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers as a Republican and was one of two election officers who refused to declare President Joe Biden’s victory in Wayne County during the 2020 presidential election.

Hartmann’s death was originally reported to the Michigan Republican Party on Tuesday. At the age of 63, he passed away.

Former state senator Patrick Colbeck reported Hartmann was admitted to an intensive care unit with COVID-19 in a Facebook post on Nov. 13.

“Please keep Wayne County Canvasser Bill Hartman in your prayers. Colbeck noted, “He is in ICU with COVID.”

His sister, Elizabeth Hartmann, stated on Nov. 17 that her brother had been on a ventilator for about a week after contracting pneumonia.

According to The Detroit News, she added, “Friends and family, please pray for our brother William Hartmann.” “He is currently on a ventilator and in the ICU with COVID pneumonia. All of the good vibes and prayers are much appreciated.” In November 2020, William Hartmann, a vociferous opponent of the COVID-19 vaccination, earned national prominence after he and fellow Republican Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer refused to certify the election results in their county, where Biden received 68 percent of the vote to Trump’s 31 percent.

According to the two election authorities, there were minor disparities between the number of votes cast in some precincts and the number of people registered to vote in those precincts. According to The New York Times, the recording inaccuracies only affected a few hundred ballots, but they had no bearing on the outcome because Biden carried the county by more than 330,000 votes.

Hartmann and Palmer were accused by civil rights advocates and Michigan voters of attempting to rig the election. They eventually verified the findings and authorized the counts, but claimed they were forced to do so.

The election results in Michigan, where Biden received 16 electoral votes and 50.6 percent of the vote, were certified by the Board of State Canvassers.