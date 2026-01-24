Andy Burnham Targets Westminster Return in Labour By-Election Battle

The “King of the North” is back in the game. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the Gorton and Denton by-election, a move that could spark a major showdown with Labour leader Keir Starmer. Burnham, who has long been seen as a prominent figure on the Labour left, is aiming to secure a return to Westminster, setting the stage for a potentially seismic shift in the party’s internal power dynamics.

The Battle for the Labour Leadership

Burnham’s decision to stand for election is about more than just securing a seat—it signals a direct challenge to Starmer’s leadership. The by-election comes at a critical time, with Starmer’s popularity in decline amid ongoing economic struggles. Burnham, a populist figure with strong roots in the north, offers a bold alternative to the more technocratic leadership of Starmer, positioning himself as a champion for the working class in contrast to what some perceive as Labour’s southern, establishment-oriented direction.

As expected, the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC), which is heavily aligned with Starmer, is likely to try to block Burnham’s candidacy. A Labour insider stated, “They are terrified of him. If Andy gets back into Parliament, Keir is on borrowed time.” Burnham’s rise has been largely independent of Westminster, building a base of support that spans beyond London’s political circles, notably attracting backing from figures like London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Deputy Leader Lucy Powell. These alliances suggest a growing coalition of Labour members who are dissatisfied with Starmer’s cautious approach.

The Gorton and Denton seat, vacated by Andrew Gwynne due to health reasons, is a Labour stronghold, making it an ideal platform for Burnham to launch his Westminster return. A victory here would propel him into the role of the party’s alternative leader, known as the “Shadow King”—a position that would instantly put him in direct competition with Starmer for the leadership of the party.

For Burnham, this is a moment of both opportunity and destiny. At 56, after years of steering Greater Manchester through challenging times, he now faces the prospect of returning to the national political stage at a time when Labour’s chances in the next general election appear increasingly uncertain. “He’s coming home,” said one supporter in Manchester. “And he’s not coming to sit on the backbenches. He’s coming to lead. Starmer better watch his back.”