Andy Burnham Seeks Return to Westminster Amid Labour’s Internal Struggles

Andy Burnham, the popular mayor of Greater Manchester, has officially sought permission to stand as the Labour Party’s candidate in the upcoming Gorton and Denton parliamentary by-election. His move, announced on January 24, 2026, brings to the forefront key questions about party unity and the future of Labour’s leadership under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The Gorton and Denton seat, vacated by the resignation of long-serving Labour MP Andrew Gwynne on January 23 due to health reasons, will now be contested in a race that could potentially alter the political landscape for both Burnham and Labour. Burnham’s return to Westminster could also put him in position to challenge Starmer for the party’s leadership, a possibility that has been closely monitored by party insiders. According to reports from BBC and Sky News, the move is already stirring internal debate about what Burnham’s return would mean for Labour’s future.

Internal Divisions Spark Over Burnham’s Bid

Burnham, who resigned from Parliament nearly a decade ago after expressing frustration with the system, has spent the intervening years as mayor, advocating for a more inclusive and people-focused brand of politics. In his letter to the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC), Burnham emphasized his desire to protect Greater Manchester’s values from what he described as divisive political rhetoric. “I see this by-election as the frontline of that fight for the Manchester Way,” he wrote, asserting that he feels compelled to lead from the front for the sake of his city.

While Burnham’s candidacy would normally be a routine step for a major political figure, his status as a directly elected mayor means he must secure NEC approval, which includes figures such as Starmer, Deputy Labour Leader Lucy Powell, and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. The NEC is expected to make a decision on January 25, 2026, and a refusal could trigger significant internal conflict. Some MPs have already voiced their concerns, with Blackpool South MP Chris Webb warning of serious fallout if Burnham is blocked, likening it to a “super sub” situation in football.

Burnham has consistently stated that his intentions are not to undermine the Labour government but to support it from within Parliament. However, speculation remains high about whether his return would set the stage for a leadership contest, particularly after the May 2026 elections, which will include crucial votes in Wales, Scotland, and across England. Political pundits suggest that internal challenges could intensify depending on the outcome of these elections.

The timing of the Gorton and Denton by-election is tight. The deadline for candidate applications is set for midnight on January 25, 2026, with shortlisting interviews to follow on January 27 and a final selection on February 1. This compressed timeline means that Burnham’s political fate—and the future direction of the Labour Party—will be decided in just days.

While Gorton and Denton has traditionally been a Labour stronghold, with a majority of 13,000 in the 2024 general election, the political landscape has shifted. Reform UK and the Green Party have gained ground, coming in second and third, respectively, in the last contest. Reform UK’s Lee Anderson has already seized the opportunity, campaigning in the constituency with a message of defiance: “Bring it on,” he posted on social media.

Despite the opposition from some factions within the party, Burnham’s bid has garnered significant support from high-profile Labour figures. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a strong ally, endorsed Burnham’s right to stand, even pledging to campaign on his behalf. At the Fabian Society conference, Lucy Powell echoed this sentiment, arguing that the decision should be left to the local party members. Meanwhile, former Labour leader Ed Miliband described Burnham as a “massive asset” to the party and expressed hope that Gorton and Denton party members would have the option of selecting him as their candidate.

Yet, Labour’s upper echelons remain divided. Allies of Starmer are reportedly working to block Burnham’s candidacy, fearing that his return could destabilize the party at a crucial time. Some insiders have also raised concerns about the financial implications of a potential new mayoral election, which could cost Labour and taxpayers millions. The last mayoral election in Greater Manchester cost around £4.7 million.

Burnham’s decision to seek a return to Westminster was not made lightly. Reflecting on his motivation, he explained, “Manchester won’t be able to be everything it should be without similar changes at a national level.” Supporters argue that his experience as mayor, combined with his national profile, could help Labour reconnect with voters in the North and beyond, especially as the party faces growing challenges from both its left and right wings.

The internal debates sparked by Burnham’s candidacy have exposed the ongoing tensions within Labour. On one side, his supporters see his return as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s parliamentary team and re-engage with Labour’s traditional base. On the other hand, critics fear that a leadership challenge could distract from the party’s ability to govern effectively.

Burnham’s previous bids for the Labour leadership in 2010 and 2015 were unsuccessful, but with the party at a crossroads and facing pressure from multiple directions, his return to Westminster could represent a new chapter—both for him personally and for the direction of the Labour Party. As the NEC prepares to make its decision, all eyes will be on Greater Manchester to see how Labour’s future trajectory unfolds.