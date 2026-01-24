Andy Burnham Announces Candidacy for Gorton and Denton By-Election

Andy Burnham has confirmed his intention to stand in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, potentially marking his return to Westminster. The Greater Manchester mayor announced his decision after applying to Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to seek selection for the race.

The mayor called the decision a “difficult” one, but emphasized that now was the time to “mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for.” Burnham’s move is expected to stir political debate, with some backing his candidacy, while others, including supporters of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are said to be working behind the scenes to prevent his entry.

Political Backing and Tensions

Despite opposition from some quarters, Burnham has received widespread support from senior Labour figures. Party deputy leader Lucy Powell has argued that the decision should be left to the local party members, while London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan publicly stated that Burnham should be allowed to stand if he wishes to return to Parliament. “I think if Andy Burnham wants to be a member of Parliament, Andy Burnham should be allowed to be a member of Parliament,” Khan said during a recent event in London.

In a letter to the NEC, Burnham expressed his desire to serve Greater Manchester in Westminster at this critical time, following the unexpected resignation of the sitting MP, Andrew Gwynne, due to health reasons. He described the by-election as a “front line” in the fight for what he calls the “Manchester way” and vowed to lead his city from the front despite the risks. Burnham’s potential candidacy is seen as crucial in defending Labour’s values in the region, especially with the rise of smaller parties like Reform UK and the Green Party.

Burnham’s decision to run has also been endorsed by Cabinet minister Ed Miliband, who praised his record as mayor and described him as a “massive asset” for Labour in Parliament. Miliband also stressed that the party should focus on uniting under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership, despite speculation about Burnham’s own leadership ambitions.

If Burnham is successful in the by-election, he would be required to resign as mayor of Greater Manchester, triggering a city-wide contest for the position. Burnham has said he would “give my all” in any mayoral by-election, expressing confidence that Labour could win.