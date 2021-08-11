Andrew Cuomo’s Salary: The Former New York Governor Is The Highest Paid Person In US History.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, announced his resignation on Tuesday, citing repeated allegations of sexual harassment. He was the highest-paid governor in the country throughout his tenure.

According to Forbes, Cuomo, who was inaugurated in as governor of New York in 2011, earned a $225,000 yearly salary last year, making him the highest-paid governor in American history.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who made $210,000 in 2020, was the governor with the second-highest pay.

Cuomo’s compensation would have increased by $25,000 this year if he hadn’t announced his resignation. According to the publication, the boost would have completed a three-year pay bump of $71,000, a 40 percent increase over his previous salary.

Cuomo earned $179,000 per year as governor in 2018, compared to $79,500 for state legislators. Starting the next year, he got raises from the New York State Commission on Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Compensation.

In 2019, he received $200,000, and the next year, his income jumped by $25,000 to $225,000. Cuomo’s compensation should have grown to $250,000 this year, but he deferred it until November 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to USA Today.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his enormous income contributed to his $5 million net worth, but the majority of his fortune comes from book sales.

The New York Times said that Cuomo was projected to earn more than $5 million for a book he published last year about guiding his state during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing authorities and tax documents. He made $3.12 million from the book deal last year, and he is due another $2 million in the coming years, according to the contract.

The book, titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was released in October 2020 and debuted at number seven on the New York Times’ top ten nonfiction best seller list. According to Bloomberg, it has sold roughly 45,800 units since then.

Cuomo has come under fire in recent days after the state’s attorney general released a report alleging that he sexually assaulted 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees. Cuomo was compelled to resign as governor because to the claims and pressure from other lawmakers.

Cuomo announced his resignation as governor of New York in his Tuesday speech, saying he had learned lessons from “generational and cultural transformations.” Meanwhile, the politician went on. Brief News from Washington Newsday.