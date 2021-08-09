Andrew Cuomo’s powerful aide Melissa DeRosa resigns as the governor digs in.

Melissa DeRosa, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s senior adviser for the previous four years, has resigned amid mounting criticism of the governor following the release of a report alleging sexual harassment of many women.

According to the Associated Press, DeRosa said in a statement that the past two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying,” and that it has been “the greatest honor of my life” to serve the people of New York for the past ten years.

DeRosa resigned less than a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of her office’s five-month investigation into complaints of sexual harassment against Cuomo. According to the investigation, DeRosa was involved in the retaliation against Lindsey Boylan, one of Cuomo’s accusers. Boylan has now written a lengthy description of her time working for Cuomo.

In December, Boylan, a former economic development staffer, charged the governor with sexual harassment. DeRosa allegedly asked a former state staffer to dig for information and film a phone conversation with a female staff member who supported Boylan as she made her charges on Twitter, according to James’ investigators.

In 2013, DeRosa became a member of Cuomo’s administration. According to the New York Times, she quickly became one of the governor’s closest confidantes, was moved to chief of staff in 2015, and then chosen as Cuomo’s top adviser in 2017. Cuomo’s secretary, 38, was frequently spotted following the governor to pandemic briefings. She was the first woman to be appointed as the governor’s secretary.

Cuomo’s staff was accused earlier this year of exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. During the time that the Cuomo administration was under pressure for the nursing home deaths, an email from DeRosa was sent to workers. The memo, according to reports, made no mention of Cuomo’s sexual harassment charges or the suspected cover-up of nursing facility mortality tolls.

Cuomo categorically disputed the accusations. Cuomo stated on the New York governor’s official website that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual approaches.” Since the release of the AG report, calls for his resignation have increased. Cuomo stated that he will not be “distracted” from his duties as governor of New York.