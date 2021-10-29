Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, is facing charges of groping a former aide, according to reports.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in disgrace in late August, has apparently been accused for touching a former staffer “intentionally,” according to a criminal complaint.

Cuomo “did willfully, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim… and onto her intimate body part,” according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Albany City Court by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the New York Post, the 63-year-old congressman put his hand on “the victim’s [sic]left breast with the goal of demeaning and fulfilling his sexual need.” Cuomo is due in court on November 17th, according to a summons issued Thursday but not yet served, according to the Albany Times Union.

According to the New York Post, a lawyer for former Cuomo assistant Brittany Commisso acknowledged that the 33-year-old was the alleged victim whose identity was deleted from the complaint.

Cuomo was also accused of forcible touching, according to the complaint. If convicted, he could face up to a year in prison for the alleged incident on Dec. 7, 2020, at the Executive Mansion, the official residence of the New York governor.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York state courts, confirmed the complaint’s submission to Reuters in an emailed statement. The crime was described as a “sex crime” by Chalfen. Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s counsel, rejected the charges and questioned Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s action.

“Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are obviously wrong,” she said, adding that Apple failed to notify the District Attorney when the allegation was filed.

“I would expect nothing less from that camp,” Apple stated in response to Glavin’s remarks. We are paid to guard and assist others, and that is exactly what we are doing.” In a separate statement, Albany County District Attorney David Soares stated that Apple filed the lawsuit on its own.

Cuomo’s 5-month investigation, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, revealed that the former governor “sexually harassed many women and violated state law.” Cuomo continually rejected the charges at the time, although he did declare that he will step down on August 25.

Kathy Hochul, D-New York, took his position shortly after. The "criminal charges against Mr. Cuomo for forceful touching further confirm the conclusions in," James wrote in a statement on Twitter.