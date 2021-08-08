Andrew Cuomo might be charged with sexual harassment as a misdemeanor.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York could face misdemeanor charges after a criminal complaint alleges he touched a former staffer.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, officers will launch a “very detailed” criminal investigation into the aide’s complaint.

One of 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment was his aide.

The complaint was described as “sexual in nature” by Apple. Cuomo “did a crime to me,” the assistant said on “CBS This Morning.” He disobeyed the law.”

Cuomo’s allegation, according to the Albany County Sheriff, might result in a misdemeanor charge or “perhaps a couple.” He went over the next steps in detail. https://t.co/ox5IsC0mlv

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, claimed the allegation was false.

The New York state attorney general’s office released a 165-page report on an inquiry into Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations on Tuesday.

According to the report, Cuomo has been making inappropriate remarks and touching her since 2019, including reaching beneath her blouse and squeezing her breast as well as groping her buttocks.

Cuomo has been called to resign by President Joe Biden and a number of others.

In the investigation, the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office will collaborate.

“We have a lot of research to undertake. We have a large number of interviews to do. Because of who he is, I’m not going to rush things. I’m not going to put it off because of who he is,” Apple stated.

The allegations have been contested by Glavin in public.

“He is a 63-year-old man. He’s been in public life for 40 years, and for him to be accused of sexual assault by an executive assistant he doesn’t know doesn’t pass the muster,” Glavin said.

Apple stated that he believes the issue will be handled fairly.

“I’m the sheriff of the county. I’m not going to be intimidated in the least. He declared, “I’m not going to be forced.”