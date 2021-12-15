Andrew Cuomo has been ordered by New York State officials to return a $5 million book payment.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo was ordered by a New York State ethics board on Tuesday to turn over $5.1 million in revenues from his coronavirus pandemic book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” to the attorney general’s office.

The order comes a month after Cuomo’s permission was revoked by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics after investigators discovered he had utilized state workers and resources to assist him author the book, in violation of state law. Cuomo has 30 days to comply with the order or face the possibility of forfeiture.

Cuomo’s approval ratings soared when he held daily pandemic-related news conferences, which coincided with the publication of the book.

The board voted 12-1 to empower the state attorney general to seek a refund of Cuomo’s New York Times best-selling book’s earnings.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Jim McGuire, called the JCPOE’s actions “unconstitutional,” saying it overstepped its power and was motivated by politics rather than the law. “We’ll see them in court if they try to enforce this action,” McGuire added.

Crown Publishing Group paid Cuomo $3.1 million in 2020 and another $2.1 million in 2021, according to his most recent tax return.

Cuomo made $1.5 million in net income after taxes and personal expenses. He gave United Way $500,000 and put the rest of the money in a trust for his three daughters.

Cuomo resigned in August after a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and charges that his staff tried to discredit some of his victims. Cuomo is also facing claims that his government concealed COVID-19 data on nursing facility deaths.