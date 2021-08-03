Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed a number of female employees, according to an AG report.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the state’s attorney general said that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted a number of current and former female employees.

Cuomo participated in “unwelcome and nonconsensual touching,” according to Attorney General Letitia James, and made repeated statements of a “sexualized or gender-based character.”

The majority of the harassed female employees were in their 20s and 30s, according to a 168-page report from the office.

According to James, “Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state laws.” “Governor Cuomo assaulted many women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted grabbing, kissing, hugging, and making inappropriate comments, according to an independent investigation.”

Investigators interviewed 179 people and went over 74,000 pieces of evidence. They also spoke with Cuomo in his Manhattan office for roughly 11 hours last month.

According to James, the evidence painted a “very unpleasant, yet unequivocal picture.”

Investigations also revealed that these were not isolated events, but rather part of a larger pattern involving female state employees in New York as well as staffers from other states.

Cuomo, 64, has apologized for acting “in a way that made individuals feel uncomfortable,” but he has denied touching anyone improperly or engaging in other misbehavior on numerous occasions.

Since 2011, he has served as governor. Cuomo declared in May 2019 that he would run for re-election in 2022 for a fourth term.