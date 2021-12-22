All California healthcare workers will be required to get a booster shot, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

In order to safeguard patients and hospital employees, California Governor Gavin Newsom will require all state healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

“Healthcare personnel in California will be required to acquire their booster.” With the development of Omicron, we’re taking quick steps to protect Californians and make sure our hospitals are ready,” Newsom said on Twitter.

Booster vaccinations against the coronavirus will be required for healthcare workers in California. The mandate was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, noting the growth of the omicron variety. https://t.co/7SBXiX5zd2 The order comes as the highly contagious Omicron type is responsible for 73% of all coronavirus cases in the United States. It’s still unclear whether the Omicron variation of the virus causes less severe symptoms than other strains, such as the Delta variant. In an Alameda County press conference on Wednesday, Newsom is expected to give further specifics about healthcare worker requirements.

According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron form has spread to 38 nations.

Barbara Ferer, the director of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, spoke about the public’s growing concern about the fast-spreading variety, emphasizing that the vaccination puts the state in a better position to tackle the illness.

“As we see more and more situations, we’ll surely look very closely at what are the proper strategies,” Ferer added.

Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles says the city will not be put on lockdown, but that indoor mask restrictions will likely persist as cases rise and hospitals will need to be closely watched.

Healthcare personnel in California will be required to obtain their booster.

We’re increasing up efforts to get more people boosted and keep Californians safe as the Omicron variety spreads.

More information will be available tomorrow.

pic.twitter.com/6TcqHw4xh

I

President Biden claims that 200 million people have been vaccinated, and that those who have had a booster shot are “very protected” from the virus.

“We’re all ready for this to be over.” We’re still in it, though. And now is a crucial time. We also have access to more tools than ever before. We’re all set. “We’ll make it through,” Biden remarked.