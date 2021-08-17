‘Al Qaeda 3.0 Will Appear:’ Afghanistan is the target of a harsh warning from a lawmaker.

Following the Biden administration’s decision to remove American forces out of Afghanistan, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., predicted that the US will face another Al Qaeda strike and that terrorism against the country would increase.

Waltz remarked in an interview with CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith” that terrorism emanating from Afghanistan does not just stay in Afghanistan, but also spreads to other parts of the world. “We will witness Al Qaeda 3.0; they are collaborating with the Taliban and aim to attack America once more,” he predicted.

Following the 9/11 terror attacks, the United States went after Al Qaeda, invading Afghanistan, where the terror group had a safe haven, and hunted down its leaders, including Osama Bin Laden in his hiding in Pakistan. The Taliban never truly severed ties with Al Qaeda, and US and international officials fear the group may resurface in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

After President Joe Biden declared in April that US forces will be totally out of Afghanistan by September 11, Waltz said American credibility had been “seriously harmed.” He emphasized that Afghanistan was the only country that had agreed to host American soldiers as part of the mission to keep terrorists at bay.

Last week, British defense secretary Ben Wallace predicted that if the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, other extremist groups would emerge. “Al Qaeda will almost certainly return,” Wallace said, stressing that extremist groups are especially interested in “failed states” like Afghanistan. He was referring to the United States’ decision to withdraw from a country that it had helped strengthen and protect for the past two decades.

Waltz’s remarks came a day after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital. Afghan military forces offered little opposition, and President Ashraf Ghani departed the country as the Taliban celebrated their win.

Late Sunday, the United States State Department reported that all embassy workers in Kabul had been evacuated from the chaotic Kabul airport. In addition, the Taliban issued a statement assuring civilian safety. According to the statement, “our forces are entering Kabul city with caution.”

On Monday, Biden refused to accept responsibility for Kabul’s fall, stating that Afghan forces, aided by US military equipment and troops, had “failed” to prepare for a civil war against the Taliban for the past 20 years. “I stand firm behind my decision,” Biden asserted defiantly, though he did accept that the Afghan government had collapsed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.