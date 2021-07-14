After the shocking election results, Eric Trump yelled at campaign staffers, “Flipped Out!”

According to an excerpt from a new book, former US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, “flipped out” after the 2020 election results were announced.

Following the election results, Eric raged at campaign staffers in the White House’s Map Room, according to an excerpt from Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s book “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.”

“This is something we pay you to perform… “How is this possible?” Eric is said to have screamed.

Eric apparently predicted in front of friends the night before the election that his father would win reelection with 322 electoral votes.

According to Leonnig and Rucker’s book, Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, was also confident in his business mogul father’s victory and convinced others that “there’s no way we lose” to Joe Biden.

According to the authors, the ex-third president’s child denied his father yelling at campaign personnel.

Eric isn’t the only one accused of venting his frustrations on campaign aides.

According to Business Insider, it was claimed in Michael Wolff’s book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” that the outgoing president became enraged after Fox News called Arizona for now-President Joe Biden.

“Everyone is phoning to congratulate us on our victory. “And then they do this?” says the narrator. On election night, Trump was quoted as saying.

Fox News was the first to predict Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Trump, according to Leonnig and Rucker, has also refuted the allegations. He, on the other hand, claimed falsely that the election results were “rigged.”

Meanwhile, another book has shed light on Trump’s final days as president of the United States.

Trump was unhappy over the news of his stay in the White House bunker during huge protests, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost.”

According to CNN, Bender wrote that Trump thinks the person who released the information on the bunker incident “should be executed.”

“It was the most agitated the president had ever been,” Bender wrote.

The event occurred while protesters outside the White House demanded justice for George Floyd, who was killed by police.

Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as the couple’s son, Barron, were reportedly forced to spend less than an hour in the bunker.

Trump said he lingered in the bunker to “inspect” instead of leaving days after the story was exposed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.