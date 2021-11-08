After the passage of the Infrastructure Bill, Biden’s agenda faces an uphill battle.

After the House passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill over the weekend to enhance the country’s roads, highways, bridges, transportation, and broadband, President Joe Biden faces an uphill battle for the second part of his economic program.

President Barack Obama has described his first year in office as a “once in a generation” opportunity to enhance the country’s infrastructure and expand the social safety net. However, the rest of his Build Back Better strategy is currently in jeopardy.

Congress is expected to pass Biden’s program, despite his poll numbers dropping to an all-time low of 38%. Biden is planning a cross-country tour to push his program, claiming that Americans will be able to witness the bill’s benefits in two to three months.

I just had a little chat with Vice President Biden on the South Lawn, and he answered a few quick questions about his next push for his spending bill agenda. Take a look >> pic.twitter.com/MwF7qRtvC0 This infrastructure and jobs package equips people, businesses, and our economy with the tools they need to succeed in the twenty-first century, boosting productivity and job growth in the United States for decades.

President Biden’s Build Back Better program will continue to be pursued by Congress. https://t.co/FsQiu75CKB “This is about many, many years in the future, beginning right now. “This is how we make sure the next generation is taken care of,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

When senators return to the nation’s capital after the Veterans Day recess, Biden thinks the infrastructure bill might be approved next week. “I don’t have a date,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said, “but it will be very soon.”

The fight to approve a $1.85 trillion social spending plan that includes universal pre-kindergarten, a child tax credit, paid family leave, expanding Medicare to cover hearing, affordable housing, and tackling climate change is just half gone.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has stated that Democrats intend to pass the contentious package by Thanksgiving. Biden says he’s “sure” the bill will pass, but Democrats will have to thread a fine needle if they want to approve the funding plan through budget reconciliation.

Nancy Pelosi, D-California, House Speaker, cannot afford to lose more than three votes. The bill will then encounter opposition in the Senate because the Congressional Budget Office has yet to issue a detailed cost estimate. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.