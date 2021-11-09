After the House passes the infrastructure bill, Biden reveals his plan to address supply chain issues.

The Biden administration revealed its plan to address the pandemic-related supply chain challenges that the country has been dealing with for several months.

As part of this two-pronged economic plan, the president’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was enacted by the House. Within the next several days, the bill is expected to be signed into law.

The new action will “increase federal port grant flexibility; accelerate port infrastructure grant awards; announce new construction projects for coastal navigation, inland waterways, and land ports of entry; and launch the first round of expanded port infrastructure grants funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal,” according to the White House.

Work on $4 billion worth of construction at coastal ports, interior waterways, and other corps eligible sites will begin within the next 60 days, according to senior administration officials. According to administration officials, the proposal will also spend $3.4 billion to upgrade inspection facilities to facilitate trade across the northern and southern borders.

The plan will invest $17 billion in coastal and interior ports, waterways, and ports of entry along the border, making it the single greatest investment in American history. Roads, transportation, and bridges will receive another $110 billion.

Biden explained how the pandemic was to blame for the bottlenecks that caused furniture, electronics, and car transportation delays. “Putting an end to the pandemic is the key to unlocking the disturbances we’re all dealing with.” But, working with our private-sector partners, we must move today to decrease the backlogs that we’re confronting,” Biden said.