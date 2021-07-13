After the 2020 Election, Lawyers Who Advised Pro-Trump Candidates Could Face Penalties

A federal judge is debating whether or not to punish lawyers who filed a failed lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s 2.8-percentage-point victory in Michigan. In Michigan, a lawyer has urged that pro-Donald Trump lawyers be disbarred.

In December, a judge dismissed a case alleging election fraud, ruling that claims that Trump ballots were destroyed or swapped to votes for Biden were nothing more than “speculation and guesswork.”

Even though he was listed as counsel in the election complaint in Michigan, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood told U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in a virtual session Monday that he had nothing to do with it.

“I did not look over any of the documents related to the complaint. “My name was put on there, but I had nothing to do with it,” Wood explained.

When asked about his involvement in the case, Wood replied, “I don’t recall being asked explicitly about the Michigan complaint, but I had generally suggested to Sidney Powell that if she needed a quote-unquote trial lawyer, I would surely be willing or available to help her.”

Powell responded by telling the judge that she “can’t imagine” adding Wood to the complaint without his permission, but that there could have been a misunderstanding.

There were over 15 participants in the virtual hearing, and there was a lot of cross-talk between the sides. According to CNBC, the proceedings became so muddled that a court reporter intervened to encourage participants to “please stop interrupting.”

There is no evidence of major electoral fraud in 2020. Both major parties’ election officials have openly confirmed that there was no voter fraud. There were no serious abnormalities, according to international monitors.

Judge Parker requested further briefs and gave no indication of when she would rule on any fines.