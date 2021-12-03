After Symone Sanders’ departure, VP Harris’ office faces an uphill battle.

After her senior advisor and top spokesperson, Symone Sanders, revealed she would be departing her position by the end of the year, Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is facing an uphill battle.

Sanders has not stated why she is leaving or what she intends to do after leaving the Vice President’s team. After Ashley Etienne, Harris’ communication director, announced her departure, Sanders is the most recent high-profile departure.

“I’m grateful to the Vice President from the outset for her vote of confidence and the opportunity to see what can be done without the baggage of the past. Tina [Flournoy], [Harris chief of staff] and her leadership, as well as her confidence, are both appreciated. Every day, I arrived at the White House complex knowing that our efforts were making a real difference in the lives of Americans. Sanders said in a written statement, “I am incredibly thankful and will miss working with her and with all of you.”

Sanders had previously worked as President Biden’s senior campaign advisor during his 2020 presidential campaign, and she had spent nearly three years with him.

Democrats are concerned about her chances of running for president in 2024 or 2028 as a result of the upheaval in her office. According to a source close to Harris’ office, “no one looks happy.”

Peter Velz, the Director of Press Operations, and Vince Evans, the Deputy Director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, will both be leaving soon.

“There is too much dissatisfaction” with her office, according to one Democratic official, and “the way she manages things does not necessarily set her up for success,” according to another source.

Harris has a long history of personnel issues, extending back to her time as California Attorney General and her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign, in which she withdrew out two months before the Iowa caucuses. According to a USA Today-Suffolk University poll, Harris has a 28 percent approval rating.