After stomping from a Trump meeting, Pelosi yelled at the White House receptionist, according to Grisham’s tell-all book.

According to a new book by former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., allegedly yelled at a young White House receptionist following an emotional meeting with then-president Donald Trump, during which the latter dubbed her a “third-rate politician.”

According to The Hill, following the altercation with Trump in October 2019, Pelosi tried to recover the phones she and others had to give up before the meeting started, according to Grisham’s book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” Grisham stated, “That was when Pelosi seemed to blow up.”

Pelosi “went wild” at the time, she revealed. “We can’t even entrust our phones to you!” I should never have handed over my phone to you! I’m sure you hacked it!” Pelosi yelled, according to Grisham, who also stated that surrendering phones prior to a meeting was standard procedure.

The receptionist was “taken off guard by the early exits,” according to the former White House press secretary, who “stumbled around seeking for the necessary phones.”

“Started calling the young woman incompetent and yelled because there was not an umbrella available to her so she could go out to the microphones in the rain and berate the president in front of the cameras,” Grisham writes in the book.

“Pelosi yelling at a young child was absolutely unprofessional behavior,” Grisham concluded, “and it was precisely what she accused Trump of doing all the time – bullying.” Grisham agreed that “Trump might bring out the worst in people, too,” despite her protestations. Pelosi claimed Trump had a “meltdown” at the meeting in October 2019, following the passage of a House resolution seen as a criticism of the latter’s decision to remove US troops from northern Syria.

Trump used Twitter to share a photo of Pelosi standing up and pointing a finger at him during the meeting. Pelosi is surrounded by other male House leaders in the photo, according to the BBC. Trump captioned the photo, “Nervous Nancy’s insane outburst.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill told ITK in a statement on Wednesday that Grisham's recollection of the events "never happened." They were all "totally made up," according to Hammill, and "desperate rubbish."