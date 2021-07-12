After standing in line for 6 hours, a Texas voter went viral; it turns out he was voting illegally.

A 62-year-old Texas man who went viral during last year’s Democratic primary elections is now being accused of voting irregularly.

Hervis Rogers became a social media sensation and a “national hero” after his story was shared online, thanks to his unwavering determination to exercising his right to vote in 2020. At the time, Rogers told ABC station KTRK that he “wasn’t going to let anything stop me,” so he “waited it out.”

According to court documents from Harris County, Hervis Rogers was ineligible to vote in March of last year because he was still on parole, according to Insider. Rogers is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Rogers was also convicted of burglary in 1995. His parole was set to end in June 2020 when he was freed in 2004, thus he was ineligible to vote on Super Tuesday at Texas Southern University last year. Rogers, on the other hand, although not being eligible, voted in the 2018 midterm elections. Rogers was charged with felony vote fraud on two counts.

According to The New York Times, one of Rogers’ supporters from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas said last week that Rogers misunderstood Texas voting laws.

According to attorney Tommy Buser-Clancy, Rogers, who stood in line for six hours to vote, may face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Rogers’ bail was raised through a GoFundMe campaign. A total of 2,000 persons contributed to the fundraising, which resulted in a total of USD 134,000 raised. The bond was paid in full by the Bail Project, a non-profit organization.

This isn’t the first time the state’s voting restrictions have made national headlines.

According to The Guardian, Crystal Mason’s conviction was upheld by a Texas appeals court last year after she claimed she was unaware she was unable to vote in 2016.

At the time she voted, Mason was on supervised release. Probation officials testified during Mason’s 2018 trial that they did not advise her of her ineligibility.

Mason was sentenced to five years in prison.

Texas Republicans pursued an election bill over the same weekend that may place new limits on state voting regulations.

The suggestions, according to the Washington Post, included banning drive-through voting and 24-hour voting.

Texas Republicans used the two voting strategies in the 2020 election to allow people to vote despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The initial attempt to get was rejected by a 6-3 vote on Sunday.