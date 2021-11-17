After Obama mocked Trump’s “Birther” theory, Trump was “beside himself with rage”: Book.

According to a new memoir, former President Donald Trump was enraged when then-President Barack Obama insulted his “birther” conspiracy theory at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie writes in his new biography that during the annual Washington dinner, Obama blasted Trump for promoting conspiracy theories about his predecessor’s origins. When Trump demanded Obama’s birth certificate in 2011 and questioned whether he was indeed born in the United States, the birther hypothesis was born.

“As some of you may know, my official long-form birth certificate was issued by the state of Hawaii. “Hopefully, this dispels any remaining reservations,” Obama joked. “However, in case there are any unanswered questions, I have made available my official birth video.” According to Christie’s new memoir, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” Trump appeared to be glowering after Obama’s remarks. “I spoke to Donald after the dinner,” Christie writes in the book, which The Business Insider had a copy of ahead of time. “He was enraged in a way I’d never seen before. He was enraged to the point of rage.” According to several observers, Trump’s public humiliation that night fueled his determination to run for president in 2015.

Christie also called on Republicans to reject conspiracy theorists and truth deniers in his memoir. While the former governor of New Jersey did not mention Trump by name, he did criticize Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for expressing support for the former president and his conspiracy theories.

Christie also admitted that the 2020 election was not rigged, despite Trump and certain Republicans’ claims to the contrary.

“Joe Biden was elected. Donald Trump, however, did not. Any assertion to the contrary is false,” he stated in his book, which The New York Times also received a copy of.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the Republican legislator was one of his most ardent backers. He was also in charge of Trump’s transition until he was appointed to chair the outgoing president’s opioid panel.

Christie is a previous presidential contender as well as a former governor of New Jersey. He has not stated whether he intends to run for president in 2024.