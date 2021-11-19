After Congress’s censure, Trump comes out firing in support of Gosar: ‘Complete And Total Endorsement.’

Following a House resolution censured Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump came out in full support of the congressman over a video in which an animated lookalike of himself appeared to attack photoshopped images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.

Gosar “has been a faithful supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the United States,” Trump said in a statement. Paul is a well-liked member of Congress in Arizona, with a strong stance on crime, borders, our military, and veterans.” Gosar, according to the former president, “continues to battle for lower taxes, fewer regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment.” Paul Gosar has my unqualified endorsement!” CNN reported on the situation.

Trump’s statement came just one day after Congress passed a resolution censing Gosar following the Democratic Party’s outrage over his incendiary video.

The censure resolution is the most severe form of punishment in the House of Representatives. More than the censure, the resolution revoked Gosar of his committee assignments, denying censured members the opportunity to participate in legislation through their platform.

Gosar expressed his gratitude to Trump for his support, saying he is “humbled” by it. “With the current Administration, our quest to return this country to greatness is more challenging than ever,” he wrote on Twitter.

Despite the outcry, Gosar has pulled down the video but has failed to apologize, according to The Hill. Gosar stated during a statement on the House floor that he did not publish the video “to offend anyone,” and that he merely removed it “because of compassion for those who legitimately felt offense, I self-censored.” Republicans Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming voted in favor of the Democrat-led resolution, making it the 24th time a member of Congress has been censured in the House in the last two centuries.