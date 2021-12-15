After a journalist tests positive for COVID, Blinken cancels his trip to Asia.

The Secretary of State’s spokesperson, Ned Price, said on Wednesday that a journalist traveling with him had tested positive for COVID-19, cutting short his global trip to Asia.

According to ABC, Price added, “The individual who tested positive will remain in isolation… and we will continue to follow and go above and above CDC advice, including with our stringent testing protocol, for the entire traveling group.”

No one else in Blinken’s traveling party tested positive, according to the US Embassy in Malaysia, where he was on Tuesday. In Kuala Lumpur, the individual did not take part in any of Blinken’s programs.

Blinken expressed sadness that he would not be able to continue his journey and visit Thailand when chatting with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai.

Instead, the Secretary extended an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit Washington, D.C. as soon as possible. Blinken also stated that he would travel to Thailand as soon as possible.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling group and individuals they might otherwise come into contact with,” Price stated in a news release.

I called with Thai Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai today to convey my apologies for not being able to visit Bangkok this week. As we continue to establish the US-Thai Alliance, I welcomed DPM Don to Washington as soon as possible and stated that I would reschedule my travel to Thailand.

The multilateral visit was billed as an opportunity for the United States to heal some strained relationships in Southeast Asia and address China-related issues. On Monday, he paid a visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, before heading to Kuala Lumpur.

Blinken has worked in politics for nearly three decades, beginning with the State Department in the early 1990s. During three presidential administrations, he has held crucial positions.