After a harrowing evacuation, Afghan evacuees in Qatar face “terrible” conditions.

According to private emails addressed to State Department and Pentagon officials and obtained by Axios, the scorching air base hanger in Qatar that is hosting hundreds of Afghan evacuees has been described as “a living hell” coated in “trash, urine, fecal matter, spilt liquids, and vomit.”

According to Axios, supervisory special agent Colin Sullivan of the US Central Command outlined the situation at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in emails addressed to Pentagon and State Department officials. “These human beings are in a living nightmare,” Sullivan wrote in an email with the subject line “Dire conditions at Doha,” adding that there was a “rat problem” in the hangar.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, evacuees were carried to Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, which was one of the first destinations for those fleeing Kabul.

According to CNN, the Pentagon revealed on Tuesday that Afghan evacuees flown to Qatar were momentarily subjected to “awful” conditions at the Al Udeid Air Base, but that some of these situations had begun to improve.

During a press conference, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said they had been informed of “some horrific sanitation issues in Qatar that were aided by the sheer numbers and the rapidity with which those numbers got there.”

The situation is “better now,” according to Kirby, but “it’s not great.”

According to CNN, he said, “I’m not going to stand up here and tell you that they’re flawless, because they’re not.”

According to Axios, the State Department is working to “alleviate present conditions” in Qatar. According to the outlet, the Pentagon plans to install over 100 toilets to enhance the overall situation for Afghan evacuees. 7,000 traditional Afghan meals are also served three times a day, according to the statement.

Qatar and the United States agreed to transport 8,000 Afghans and their families out of Kabul who had applied for a Special Immigrant Visa. Late last week, the Al Udeid base hit maximum capacity, causing evacuation aircraft to be suspended for eight hours.

Evacuees can be seen lying in mattresses pressed against each other in images taken from the Qatar facility by the New York Post. Four adults, including three children, were seen sitting together in one single bed.

The US military, according to Kirby, has collaborated with other countries to find temporary evacuation places for Afghans. The various sites. Brief News from Washington Newsday.