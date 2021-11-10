After 28 years at NBC, Brian Williams has announced his departure.

On Tuesday night, Brian Williams revealed that he will quit MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” and NBC News outright by the end of the year. In December, his contract with NBC will expire.

“After considerable thought, and after 28 years with the organization,” Williams concluded at the close of his show, “I have decided to depart NBC upon the completion of my current contract in December.”

“It’s been twenty-eight years, 38 countries, eight Olympic events, seven presidential elections, half a dozen presidents, a few wars, and one SNL….” There are a lot of things I want to do, and I’ll show up somewhere else.” Williams, 62, began his career as a correspondent at CBS News in 1981. Before joining NBC in 1993, he went around a little. He was the principal White House correspondent and host of the television network’s “Weekend Nightly News.”

By 1996, he was the anchor and managing editor of the MSNBC and CNBC show “The News with Brian Williams.” In 2004, he took over as the permanent host of “NBC Nightly News” from Tom Brokaw. During this time, Williams also won 12 Emmys for News and Documentary.

Williams, on the other hand, was suspended in February 2015 for lying about his experiences in Iraq. He claimed to be in a helicopter that was shot down by an RPG in Iraq, which he was not, and it was later shown that he was in a different set of helicopters from the one that was shot down. Williams was suspended for six months for this misstatement, but was reinstated as MSNBC’s primary anchor in September of that year.

Since 2016, Williams has hosted “The 11th Hour,” which began with coverage of the 2016 Iowa caucuses. Williams says he will spend time with loved ones following his retirement and give back to those who assisted him along the way during his career, but he will return “somewhere.”