    Diplomacy

    Africa’s Financial Future Hinges on Independent Credit Ratings

    John Edwards

    Africa stands to gain significantly by establishing its own credit rating agency, as the continent loses an estimated $75 billion annually due to biased assessments from the dominant global rating firms. The proposed Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) aims to level the playing field and give African economies a fairer chance at securing the capital needed for development.

    Breaking Free from the “Big Three” Monopoly

    For years, Africa has been subject to the assessments of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies: Moody’s, Fitch, and S

