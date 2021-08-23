Afghan Resistance Fights Taliban – Son Of The Lion Of Panjshir Does What Biden Wouldn’t.

As the militant group strives to take the Panjshir Valley, one of the last major strongholds of anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan, Afghan opposition is steadily growing.

The Taliban announced on Sunday that it will send “hundreds” of militants into the Panjshir Valley, but resistance groups have already begun to show signs of fighting back. According to AFP, Ali Maisam, a spokesman for a new Panjshir-based resistance movement, Ahmad Massoud has gathered roughly 9,000 individuals to fight the Taliban. Nazary warned that the National Resistance Front (NRF), which is seeking a new system of administration for Afghanistan, is ready to fight.

Massoud is the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, well known as “The Lion of Panjshir,” a famed mujahideen commander slain by Al-Qaeda just before the 9/11 attacks.

Massoud told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television network that the Taliban “would not endure long if they continue on this route,” adding that they are “ready to defend Afghanistan” and predicting “bloodshed.”

Nazary said late Sunday that thousands Afghan anti-Taliban individuals had fled to Panjshir after the terrorist organization took Kabul. Some of them, according to Nazary, wanted to fight. More than 1,000 displaced persons from various parts of the country are now being housed in Panjshir, according to him.

Local leaders and Pakistani authorities, according to Nazary, reached a stalemate a few days ago. “Decentralization is one of the criteria for a peace agreement with the Taliban,” he stated, adding that the NRF seeks “a system that ensures social justice, equality, rights, and freedom for all.”

“The resistance against the Taliban begins now,” Massoud wrote in a Washington Post opinion article last week. However, Massoud admitted that the NRF “needed assistance.” He also asked for weaponry and humanitarian supplies from the United States. Nazary mirrored Massoud’s remarks, stating that Panjshir requires humanitarian assistance to assist Afghans who have recently arrived from Kabul and other Taliban-controlled districts.

Despite mounting resistance in Afghanistan, fears of more terrorism have intensified now that the Taliban has taken control of the majority of the country. One of the possible situations, according to retired US Navy admiral James G. Stavridis in an op-ed for Bloomberg, is the Taliban “operating with terrorist groups.” During the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Taliban provided safe haven for Al-Qaeda commanders.

In addition, the Taliban has yet to publicly condemn Al-Qaeda. On the subject of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.