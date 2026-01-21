AFCON 2027 Host Readiness Questioned by Ivorian Journalist

The controversial remarks made by Ivorian journalist Mamadou Gaye about East Africa’s preparedness to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have sparked a storm in African football. Gaye, known for his candid commentary, caused an uproar when he claimed that Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania were “not ready” for the prestigious tournament. However, following widespread backlash, Gaye has issued a clarification, emphasizing that his critique was meant to serve as a wake-up call rather than an insult.

“A Wake-Up Call, Not an Insult”

Speaking at a press conference in Morocco during the AFCON 2025 final, Gaye made his remarks directly to Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe. He expressed concern over the region’s infrastructure, stating that moving between East African countries was a slow, cumbersome process due to underdeveloped roads. “There are no roads. Moving from one country to another takes two days,” Gaye said, referring to the lack of inter-country connectivity.

The comments quickly gained traction on social media, igniting a fiery debate. East African fans and officials were quick to defend their region, arguing that Gaye’s words were not only harsh but also unwarranted. In response to the backlash, Gaye walked back some of his more biting language but stood firm on his assessment. “I never meant to offend anyone,” Gaye clarified. “But we must be honest. Morocco has set a new benchmark for hosting, and East Africa still has a long way to go.”

East Africa Faces a Tight Deadline

Despite the uproar, Gaye’s statement has brought attention to the significant gap in infrastructure between East Africa and other regions that have hosted major tournaments, such as Morocco. The newly developed facilities in Morocco, including high-speed trains and modern stadiums, have set a high standard that East Africa will have to meet. “If you do less than Morocco, the world will criticize you,” Gaye warned, stressing that CAF would not hesitate to strip hosting rights from a region that failed to meet deadlines.

The host nations of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have less than 18 months to ensure the successful delivery of the tournament. With construction crews working around the clock to renovate key stadiums and improve transportation networks, the pressure is mounting. In Kenya, the Kasarani Stadium is undergoing renovations, while the Talanta Sports City is being built as part of a broader effort to modernize the country’s sporting infrastructure.

Meanwhile, CAF President Motsepe has voiced confidence in the region’s ability to deliver, saying, “I am confident AFCON 2027 will be a huge success. We need to give every region a chance to shine.” However, the specter of 1996 looms large, when Kenya’s bid to host the tournament was withdrawn due to insufficient preparation, forcing the competition to move to South Africa.

As the clock ticks toward 2027, the world will be watching to see if East Africa can prove the doubters wrong and pull off a successful tournament. If they succeed, it will serve as a powerful rebuttal to critics like Gaye. For now, his apology has been accepted, but the true test will be the visible progress in the coming months.