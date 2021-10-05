Activists confront Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, urging her to support a budget bill.

Activists confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in an attempt to persuade her to endorse the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget proposal.

They followed Sinema into the bathroom after she left the classroom at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer, and filmed the incident on their phones. The activists informed Sinema that they helped her get elected and threatened to vote her out if she didn’t follow through on her pledges. They requested Sinema to endorse the package, which includes policies such as a child tax credit, universal pre-kindergarten, paid leave, and Medicare expansion. Undocumented migrants, many of whom are Dreamers who are presently protected by DACA, would also have a road to citizenship under the plan.

_BREAKING: Blanca, an undocumented kid from Arizona, confronts @SenatorSinema in her ASU classroom. “In 2010, both of my grandparents were deported as a result of SB1070… My grandfather died two weeks ago, and I was unable to travel to Mexico due to the lack of a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2

If @senatorsinema met with the communities who elected her, we wouldn’t have to face her around Phoenix. She’s been virtually unreachable. Stop messing with our life, we’re sick of political games.

“Rebuild better, support the bill!” pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl

Due to personal privacy rights, it is prohibited to videotape or photograph someone in Arizona.

Sinema retaliated against the activists, claiming that their actions were “not a genuine protest.”

“It is unethical for activist organizations to teach their members to put themselves in danger by illegally entering closed university facilities, disturbing learning environments, and photographing students in restrooms,” she stated.

President Biden also voiced his opinion on the incident, condemning the activists’ actions. “I don’t think they’re the best techniques, but it happens to the best of us. The only ones who aren’t affected are those who have Secret Service agents surrounding them. As a result, it’s all part of the process,” he explained.

The activist group responded by stating they would not have challenged her if she had organized town hall meetings to speak with the people who helped her win. Sinema claimed she met with the organization “many times,” but the group responded by claiming Sinema had disregarded them and everyone else who helped her get elected for years.

"She has refused our pleas, has disregarded our phone calls, and has locked her office doors to us.