According to reports, Trump might face multiple criminal charges for attempting to rig the Georgia election.

Former President Donald Trump might face many charges related to his earlier attempts to change Georgia’s election results.

According to analysts at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Trump’s multiple attempts to sabotage the US election might lead to him being charged with a variety of crimes, including criminal solicitation to commit election fraud.

“We find that Trump’s post-election conduct in Georgia exposes him to a significant probability of state charges based on several crimes,” according to the report.

“Criminal solicitation to commit election fraud; deliberate interference with the performance of election responsibilities; conspiracy to commit election fraud; criminal solicitation; and state RICO violations” are among the accusations that could be brought.

The criminal allegations might also extend to some of the former president’s top associates, according to the researchers, including ex-personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly pressured state lawmakers in the Georgia Capitol to “take extraordinary steps to reverse Biden’s win.”

One of the crucial pieces of evidence that led them to their conclusion was an audio snippet of Trump’s controversial phone discussion with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The former president pressed Raffensperger to get him “11,780 votes” to reverse the election results in a phone call in January.

“On the basis of all of this, we were able to win the election in Georgia. During the hour-long phone discussion, Trump stated, “And there’s nothing wrong with saying it, Brad.” “All I want to do now is find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we now have. Because we were victorious in the state.”

During the phone call, Trump also mentioned other conspiracy theories, including the idea that votes in Fulton County were shredded. When Raffensperger’s legal counsel, Ryan Germany, refuted Trump’s assertions, the former president threatened Georgia officials with criminal charges.

“You know what they did, but you’re not saying anything about it. That’s a criminal — that’s a criminal violation, you know. You can’t let that happen, you know. That’s a major risk for both you and your lawyer, Ryan. “That is a significant risk,” he stated.

Trump publicly pressed fellow Georgia Republicans to assist him overturn the election results, according to the study. He made direct calls to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, encouraging them to join him in decertifying his loss.

Trump has not yet responded to the latest research findings.