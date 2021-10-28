According to reports, some of Hunter Biden’s paintings are more expensive than Picasso’s.

According to a columnist who visited one of Hunter Biden’s displays, some of his paintings are more expensive than works by renowned Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

Miranda Devine stated she found that paintings by Roy Lichtenstein and Picasso sold for less than those by Biden after comparing pricing between the artworks sold at the first son’s Soho art show and those in the Martin Lawrence Galleries during an interview on Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The New York Post columnist added, “I went across the street to a very high-end gallery called the Martin Lawrence Gallery and there I found that they have exquisite paintings by Picasso and Roy Lichtenstein.” “You can get a Picasso for $400,000, a signed Picasso, which is less than Hunter Biden’s $500,000 artwork.” Devine further said in the interview that people are only buying the younger Biden’s artworks because of “influence-peddling.” “That’s the only reason people are buying it: for the publicity and potential influence,” Devine continued.

The works on paper by Biden start at $75,000 and go up to $500,000 for large-scale paintings. According to a person acquainted with the situation, the first son has already made $375,000 from a “pop up” exhibition in Los Angeles, where he sold five pieces for $75,000 apiece.

The buyers’ identities were not revealed by the source. They did observe, however, that the first son’s artworks were only “allowed” to be purchased by long-term private clients with the Georges Berges gallery.

Experts have expressed a number of ethical concerns about the selling of Biden’s artworks. These came after White House officials struck an agreement in July that allowed customers who bought Biden’s artworks to remain anonymous, even from the artist himself.

Berges also pledged to reject any bid he considers suspicious or that exceeds the asking price under the terms of the agreement. Lawyers were also employed to assist in the screening of persons who wanted to visit the gallery show.

The arrangement was previously described as “shameful” and “grifty” by Walter Shaub, the former head of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama.