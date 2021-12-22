According to Psaki, Biden is still considering extending the moratorium on student loan payments.

President Joe Biden is considering extending the student loan freeze sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

According to The Hill, Psaki stated during a news conference on Tuesday that Biden has yet to make a decision on the loan freeze. Despite the fact that Psaki stated that this will most likely be the final extension of the moratorium, her comment has fueled expectations that students will not be required to make payments by February.

If Biden decides not to prolong the loan freeze, which is set to expire on January 31, millions of students will be affected, especially at a time when the Omicron coronavirus type is threatening the US economy.

According to NBC News, a representative for the Education Department stated Tuesday that the administration will announce “whether to extend the pause further” early this week. Psaki stated earlier this month that the administration was “still studying the impact of the omicron version,” but that a “smooth transition back into repayment” was a top concern. Former President Donald Trump first imposed the student loan moratorium in March 2020. Biden initially extended the directive in January, and then again in August, this time until the end of the month. The Biden administration has been under increasing pressure to extend the freeze in recent weeks, particularly from Democratic House members concerned about another potential economic hit from the Omicron strain.

Progressives and education advocates have pushed the president to use his power to waive $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower. A total of $1.6 trillion in student debt is owed by 44 million Americans.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, used Twitter earlier this week to urge Biden to utilize his executive authority to address student debt. With inflation wreaking havoc on the US economy, Ocasio-Cortez warned that “student loans will resume in a matter of weeks” and that “working people might lose thousands of dollars per month.”

“That is reason enough for @POTUS to act on student debt as soon as possible – with a moratorium or cancellation,” she said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, also stated that forcing students to pay will be a “heavy blow” to those who have battled throughout the pandemic.

Although Biden has stated that he would sign a bill that forgives up to $10,000 per borrower, some analysts believe that such legislation will be killed in Congress because many senators have indicated opposition to debt forgiveness.