According to new books, Barr warned Trump that he would lose the election because of his “grievances.”

Before Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, William Barr, Trump’s former attorney general, had some harsh words for his boss: “The basic problem is you think you’re a [expletive]genius, politically.”

This discussion took place during a heated debate between journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in April 2020, as the COVID-19 outbreak broke onto the scene. Barr tried to tell Trump during a conversation at the White House that his re-election chances were slipping and that he would only have himself to blame.

Barr, who has been chastised for his unflinching support to Trump amid the probe into Russian election meddling, did not mince words.

“This is not, in my opinion, a base election. You’ll get to your base, which is crucial. And there are a lot of people out there, independents and Republicans in the suburbs of the key states, who think you’re an a–hole,” Barr said in the Oval Office to Trump. Trump was then told by the attorney general to “start taking that into account.”

Even before President Joe Biden was selected the Democratic Party’s nominee, Barr looked to be truly trying to persuade the unpredictable president to recognize that he was jeopardizing his own chances of success. Barr, like others before him, was shouting into the wind, and his brusque attempts to persuade Trump revealed desperation.

According to the book, Barr said, “Your base cares about seeing [former FBI Director James Comey]and the rest of those men held accountable, but these other people don’t.” “They don’t give a damn about your [crap]complaints. And it seems like you’re always airing your [crap]grievances while you’re out there.”

Since his resignation in December 2020, accounts of Barr’s worsening relationship with Trump throughout Trump’s final year in office have been extensively chronicled. Trump chastised Barr for his remarks denying charges that the election was rigged after the Department of Justice found no evidence to support them in an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl.

Trump was so upset, according to Barr, that he began referring to himself in the third person: “You must despise Trump. “You must despise Trump,” the president allegedly snarled at Barr.

Following extracts from Woodward and Costa concerning General Mark Milley’s attempts to resist a crazed Trump, the account of Barr’s attempts to curb Trump’s self-destructiveness at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak begins. Brief News from Washington Newsday.