According to Kudlow, Biden should ‘recruit’ Trump to help get more Americans vaccinated.

On Tuesday, the former director of the US National Economic Council encouraged President Joe Biden to “recruit” his predecessor Donald Trump to get more Americans vaccinated as the number of cases rises across the country.

Larry Kudlow wrote an op-ed encouraging Biden to enlist Trump’s support in getting people to acquire COVID-19 vaccines as the more contagious Delta version spreads in states with low immunization rates.

“Now, as we all know, the Delta strain problem is centered on the unvaccinated, so I have a proposal,” he wrote, according to Fox News. “President Biden could enlist President Trump’s assistance in the public vaccination campaign.”

“Mr. Biden should enlist the help of as many well-known people as possible to vaccinate the rest of America. We’ve got this. Make an effort to work together. Reach out in search of – dare I say — unity,” he added.

In the op-ed, Kudlow also urged Twitter and Facebook to restore Trump’s access to his social media accounts so that he can “make the argument” for COVID-19 vaccination among his followers.

The Biden administration is open to working with the previous president on a COVID-19 vaccination public service message, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a press briefing on July 19.

“Every previous president has played a part, releasing a PSA to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective across the country. We don’t think being a part of that necessitates an embroidered invitation,” Psaki added.

Health officials in the United States had delivered at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination to 56.9% of the population as of Tuesday. More over half of those who have been properly vaccinated against the virus have done so.

President Biden is set to issue new instructions on Thursday, requiring all federal employees and contractors to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. Those who refuse will be subjected to periodical testing, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The vaccine mandate would most likely be comparable to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ requirement that all health-care professionals be immunized within the following two months.