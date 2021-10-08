According to a Senate report, Trump pressed the Department of Justice to overturn election results “by whatever means necessary.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee discovered that former President Donald Trump had frequently pressed the Department of Justice to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The Senate Judiciary Committee described how Trump requested senior Justice Department officials to overturn election results at least nine times using “any means necessary” in a nearly 400-page report issued Thursday. Opening investigations, bringing lawsuits, and proclaiming the presidential election “corrupt” were all part of this. “The Committee’s investigation to date reveals how Trump’s efforts to use the Department of Justice to overturn election results were part of his interconnected efforts to maintain the presidency by whatever means necessary,” according to the report.

According to reports, Trump requested that the Justice Department “simply claim the election was rigged and leave the rest to me and the [Republican] Congressmen.”

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to persuade Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to investigate charges of election fraud, according to the report, which closed the committee’s eight-month study.

Trump’s new attorney general, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, allegedly tried to get Rosen and another Justice Department official to submit a letter to numerous states pushing them to appoint new electors due to “election irregularities.”

“The letter would have notified state officials that the Department of Justice had ‘taken notice’ of election irregularities in their state and recommended calling a special legislative session to evaluate these irregularities, determine who ‘won the most legal votes,’ and consider appointing a new slate of Electors,” according to the report.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, issued a statement shortly after the report was released, disputing the conclusions and claiming that Trump followed his aides’ advice.

“President Trump listened to his advisors, including high-level DOJ officials and White House Counsel, and accepted their recommendations,” he wrote in a Republican version of the report, claiming that the facts revealed were part of a Democrat-created narrative.

According to Grassley’s investigation, Trump rejected two attempts to send Clark a letter advising that some states choose different electors as a result of voter irregularities.

According to Forbes, the Senate Judiciary Committee indicated on Thursday that it is still waiting for the investigation to be completed before making any recommendations for criminal referrals.