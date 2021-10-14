According to a new book, Trump’s White House fired a gay staffer because of his Grindr account.

According to a book, the Trump administration sacked a gay White House official after discovering his Grindr account during the security clearance procedure.

Stephanie Grisham, a former White House employee and the author of the biography “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House,” stated that then-Chief of Staff John Kelly removed the staffer to keep Melania Trump from “embarrassment.”

According to a copy of Grisham’s memoir obtained by Business Insider, “[he]was walked out of the White House by a woman from Human Resources, followed by an armed Secret Service agent, and not given a second thought.”

Grisham also chastised the former first lady for her role in the dismissal, claiming that while she was outraged by the decision, she did nothing to stop it.

“It was incorrect if the person was eliminated only because he was gay and had an active Grindr account. The author claimed, “This was a White House full of adulterers.” “They let me stay despite the fact that I had a DUI.” Following the domestic abuse allegations against former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who held an interim top security clearance, several White House officials were fired or moved in March 2018 due to security clearance difficulties, according to ABC News.

Melania Trump became disconnected from politics over time, according to Grisham’s book, which was released on Oct. 5. Even as hundreds of pro-Trump fans gathered in the White House for a party, the former first lady chose to sleep through an election night event.

Mrs. Trump and Ivanka Trump were also at odds, according to Grisham, with the former referring to the latter as “the princess” behind her back.

Beginning in 2016, when she was hired as Donald Trump’s press aide for his 2016 presidential campaign, Grisham served in several capacities in the Trump administration. She was then appointed as Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary from 2020 to 2021, after serving on Trump’s transition team.

Following the disastrous violence at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, Grisham resigned from Trump’s White House.