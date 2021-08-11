According to a new book, Trump was in pain and afraid after his fight with COVID-19.

In a new book, his niece Mary Trump claims that former President Donald Trump was “afraid” and “in pain” while seeking treatment for a severe COVID-19 infection.

Trump exhibited a pained grimace and appeared to have difficulty breathing, according to Mary Trump’s upcoming book “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal.”

“He clinched his teeth and jutted out his jaw, just like my grandmother would when she bit back her rage or clenched her pain. I saw the latter in Donald,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “I have asthma, so I know what it looks like when someone is having trouble breathing.”

Mary also stated that her uncle hesitated to say he was in agony because he didn’t want to be viewed as weak.

“He was in pain and terrified, but he would never acknowledge it to anyone, including himself. Because, as always, the implications of admitting vulnerability were far more terrifying to him than the consequences of being honest,” she continued.

The White House revealed on Oct. 2 that both President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Melania was placed in self-quarantine while her husband was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memo on Oct. 3 that the president had made “significant progress” since testing positive for coronavirus. He did say, though, that he was “not out of the woods yet.”

Trump’s medical team had understated the seriousness of his health on numerous occasions. However, Dr. Conley later admitted that during Trump’s stay at Walter Reed, his oxygen levels dipped to 93 percent. According to The New York Times, he also confirmed that the former president was given oxygen twice before being brought to the medical center on Oct. 2.

Trump was also administered a mixture of steroids and dexamethasone during his time at Walter Reed, which is often given to patients with a severe or critical case of COVID-19, or those who require supplementary oxygen.

Trump returned to the White House on Oct. 5, three days after being committed to Walter Reed, where he removed his mask for the cameras while struggling to breathe and writhing in pain.