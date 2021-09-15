According to a new book, Trump threatened to unfriend Pence if he didn’t block election certification.

According to a new book, former President Donald Trump threatened to unfriend Vice President Mike Pence while urging him to try to prevent the Congress’ election certification in January.

The writers of the upcoming book “Peril,” journalist Bob Woodward and senior Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, depict a tense scene in the White House after Pence told Trump that the Constitution did not enable him to alter the election results.

“I’ve tried everything I can think of to find a way out of this. According to a passage from the book acquired by CNN, Pence told Trump, “It’s simply not conceivable.”

According to the book, Trump then began ranting and pushing Pence to halt the 2020 election certification process by holding their friendship hostage.

“No, no, no!” exclaims the speaker. Trump yelled. “You don’t get it, Mike. You’ve got this. If you don’t do this, I’m not going to be your friend anymore.”

Hours before the violence at the US Capitol on January 6, the former president apparently contacted Pence again.

According to the book, Trump added, “If you don’t do it, I picked the wrong man four years ago.”

While Pence stood steady, the book revealed that if he had had the chance, he would have tipped the election in his favor. According to Woodward and Costa, Pence called Dan Quayle, the Bush administration’s vice president, and asked him if there was anything he could do to block the certification.

“On this, Mike, you have no leeway. None. Zero. Forget about it. According to the authors, Quayle urged Pence to “put it away.” “You pay attention to the legislator. All you do is that. You are powerless.”

During a chat with his advisor Kellyanne Conway on Nov. 4, the day after the presidential election, Trump appeared ready to concede defeat to Joe Biden, according to “Peril.”

“How did we lose the election to Joe Biden?” Trump enquired.

After making phone calls to his devoted supporters, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, then-president Trump reversed his position. He then pushed irrational election ideas, such as voting fraud.

It’s unknown whether Pence intends to run for President in the 2024 race. It’s also unclear whether Pence would be chosen as Trump’s running partner if Trump decides to run for president again in 2024.