According to a new book, Trump suffered from’serious mental degeneration’ after losing the election.

According to legendary Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, former President Donald Trump suffered a mental collapse after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

According to Woodward and Costa’s book “Peril,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley believed Trump had had a mental breakdown following his election loss, with him yelling at officials and spreading false election fraud conspiracy theories.

“Deeply shaken by the assault, [Joint Chief Chairman Mark] Milley was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies,” according to a CNN excerpt from the book.

According to “Peril,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a close confidant of the former president, has expressed concern about his mental health.

“I have no idea what has happened to you during the last two months… According to the book, McCarthy informed Trump in a phone call, “You’re not the same person you’ve been for the last four years.”

During the phone discussion, the GOP leader also urged Trump to contact Biden and concede defeat, according to the book. But it wasn’t until Jan. 7, a day after the disastrous insurgency at the US Capitol, that the former president admitted defeat.

According to Business Standard, Trump added in a tweet before his account was suspended, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts back me out, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.” “While this marks the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, our struggle to Make America Great Again is just getting started!”

“Peril” also revealed that shortly after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, former House Speaker Paul Ryan began investigating techniques to deal with persons with narcissistic personality disorder.

According to Business Insider, who received an early copy of the book, Ryan received an email from an unnamed doctor in New York that included links to studies on the topic, including articles published in The New England Journal of Medicine and the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th edition.

