According to a new book, Trump rents out his 40 million-strong email list to political candidates.

According to a new book, former President Donald Trump may have rented out his followers’ contact information to other Republican contenders to raise money.

The list, which includes the email addresses of Trump’s 40 million followers, was rented out at a high fee, according to ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.” The list became one of Trump’s most important political assets during his campaign as a result of this.

“According to Karl’s book, “the list generated so much money that party officials calculated it was worth around $100 million.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel allegedly used the list to persuade Trump to stay with the Republican Party after he vowed to form his own after his electoral defeat in 2020. In numerous battleground states, the GOP has threatened to stop paying Trump’s election legal bills.

Later, both Trump and McDaniel issued statements refuting the claim, with McDaniel stating that she and Trump had a “wonderful connection.”

According to ABC News, McDaniel continued, “We have worked relentlessly together to elect Republicans up and down the ballot, and we will continue to do so.”

Trump has also slammed the author’s account, calling it “fake news.” Trump also stated he couldn’t recall the furious conversation he had with McDaniel about his plans to abandon the GOP during his final interview with Karl for the book.

“Oh, that’s nonsense. “It never happened,” Trump stated emphatically.

It’s unknown when Trump will publicly declare his presidential run in 2024 or whether he will remain a member of the Republican Party.

Trump hinted at plans to wait until the end of the 2022 midterm elections to launch his candidacy in an interview with Fox News, calling the timetable “probably right.” He also stated that his fans would be “very pleased” with the outcome.

When asked if he has chosen a prospective running partner, Trump stated the Republican party has a number of “wonderful people.” He also indicated he would consider Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.