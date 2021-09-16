According to a new book, General Milley attempted to prevent Donald Trump from taking military action against China.

When Gen. Mark Milley phoned Chinese Gen. Li Zuocheng, assuring him that there would be no armed conflict between the two superpowers, he maintained he was doing his job and not compromising presidential authority.

Milley is portrayed as being “fearful that [then-President Donald] Trump might launch war” in Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book “Peril.” The Washington Post published excerpts from the book.

In October and January, Milley and Li had secret phone calls. This, according to Woodward and Costa, was due to rising tensions over military actions in the South China Sea, which were exacerbated by Trump’s anti-Chinese rhetoric throughout the campaign and his accusation of China being to blame for the outbreak.

“General Li, I want to reassure you that the American government is stable and that everything will be fine,” Milley said. “We will not attack you or engage in any kinetic activities against you.”

“We are 100 percent steady,” Milley informed Li on the second call. Everything is in order. However, democracy can be clumsy at times.”

Milley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed that Trump was unstable in a phone conversation.

Milley’s actions were deemed treasonous by Trump and his allies, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote President Joe Biden a letter requesting that he fire Milley for undermining the commander-in-chief, calling Milley’s actions “an act of treachery that posed a grave risk to our security and national order.”

Milley discussed with US commanders about how to handle orders to launch a nuclear strike in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurgency after the election was declared by Congress, according to the Pentagon.

Milley told the Post’s political reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker that Trump had the ability to take the step and that if he did, he wanted to know so he could intervene.

Trump has stated that he has no plans to confront China.