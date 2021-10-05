Abortion Rights: Biden Reverses Trump-Era Restrictions On Reproductive Services and Protects Title X.

On Monday, the Biden administration lifted a Trump-era prohibition on reproductive health clinics getting federal funds.

The new rule will take effect on Nov. 8, allowing clinics like Planned Parenthood to rejoin Title X, which prioritizes low-income or uninsured people’s reproductive needs, as well as testing for sexually transmitted diseases and breast and cervical cancer screenings. Since its inception in 1970, the program has been a contentious issue on both sides of the political divide.

In a statement released Monday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stated, “This regulation is a step forward for family planning care because it strives to enhance and restore our nation’s Title X program.” “Our nation’s family planning clinics serve a key role in health care delivery, and now, more than ever, we are ensuring that access to quality family planning treatment includes accurate information and referrals—based on a patient’s needs and direction,” Becerra continued.

The Trump administration’s position on Title X has been criticized as a “gag order” that limits what doctors can discuss with their patients. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research and policy group, this resulted in 981 clinics, or approximately one out of every four, dropping out of the Title X program in 2019.

Between 2018 and 2020, the number of patients served by Title X funds decreased by 2.4 million. Trump’s directive also made it illegal for health centers receiving Title X funds to refer pregnant women for abortions elsewhere.

The reversal of Trump’s proposal, according to Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, is “a great triumph for patients and a huge success for sexual and reproductive health care.” In an interview, she stated that she has spoken with affiliates who withdrew during Trump’s presidency and that they had a “strong desire to be back in the program.”

“Title X is a key piece of our social safety net that can, and should, ensure that low-income people have access to essential health care without compelling clinicians to withhold referrals for all of the options available to them,” Johnson continued.

The Biden administration referenced last year's Family Planning Annual Report when announcing the policy reversal, which predicted nearly two-thirds.