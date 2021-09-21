Abortion Laws: In December, the right-leaning Supreme Court will hear a case from Mississippi.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced that it will consider a case involving a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions.

The court will decide whether “all pre-viability bans on elective abortion are unconstitutional” in the case, which will be heard on Dec. 1. It also comes after the conservative majority on the court increased to 6-3.

The Mississippi law contains no exceptions for rape or incest, and it prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs at six weeks — before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

Mississippi’s legal struggle has reached the Supreme Court, as numerous states implement legislation prohibiting abortions prior to viability, which is between 22 and 24 weeks of pregnancy, in defiance of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationally prior to viability.

In a July brief, Republican Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch claimed that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously incorrect” and should be reversed, according to CNN.

“There is no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition for the conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right,” Fitch stated.

Mississippi’s case comes after the Supreme Court refused to overturn Texas’ harsh abortion legislation, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

As a result, President Joe Biden’s administration issued a statement condemning these states on Monday, saying, “We will not let this country to move backwards on women’s equality.”

In the aftermath of Texas’ unprecedented onslaught, it’s more critical than ever to codify this fundamental right and increase health-care access for all women, regardless of where they live, according to Biden’s Office of Management and Budget.