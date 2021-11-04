A researcher for the Steele Dossier was arrested for lying to the FBI about alleged Trump-Russia ties during the 2016 election.

Igor Danchenko, 43, a key source in the Steele Dossier, was arrested on five counts of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the New York Times (FBI). In the indictment, Durham accuses Danchenko of lying to the FBI about his sources.

Danchenko was one of the Dossier’s major researchers, claiming that Russian intelligence officials hacked Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. The FBI utilized some of this information to investigate the Trump campaign, and it was then used to file a wiretap application against Carter Page, a former Trump campaign staffer.

The arrest was made as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the FBI’s Russia inquiry, which involved ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. Bill Bar appointed Durham shortly after the discoveries in Crossfire Hurricane, Robert Muller’s Trump-Russia inquiry, but it was kept under wraps so as not to sway the 2020 election.

According to CNN, some of the information from the Dossier made it into the Mueller report. According to NPR, the paper had no bearing on the FBI’s decision to begin the Trump-Russia investigation. Trump, on the other hand, believes the entire dossier is “fake news.” The Steele Dossier was first published by Buzzfeed in 2017. Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier and the man who hired Danchenko, is a former British intelligence agent with the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), and his business intelligence agency was hired by Fusion GPS, a political research organization based in Washington, D.C.

In 2016, Steele’s firm was contracted to vet Republican contenders, including former President Donald Trump, but Hillary Clinton later hired the firm indirectly. Fusion then engaged Steele to conduct additional research into the Russia-Trump connection, which resulted in the Steele Dossier.

Durham has issued 15 subpoenas and another charge against cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussman so far. In the two-and-a-half-year inquiry, Danchenko is the third individual to face charges.